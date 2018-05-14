East EU's Peak Growth Over as State Coffers Close and Rates Rise

Economic growth in central and eastern Europe probably slowed in the first quarter as consumer spending fueled by rising wages failed to offset weaker industrial output.

Of the six countries unveiling gross domestic product data on Tuesday, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Poland will probably report lower growth than in the last quarter of 2017, while Bulgaria and Slovakia accelerated, Bloomberg surveys of economists show. The entire group will have outpaced expansion in the euro area, the region’s biggest trading partner, which is estimated to have grown 2.5 percent.

Record-low unemployment and fiscal stimulus has boosted consumers’ spending power and lifted economic activity from the Baltics to the Black Sea. However, economists see the growth as having peaked, with monetary and fiscal policies set to tighten amid resurgent inflation. The European Commission, the bloc’s executive arm, forecasts a slowdown this year for all its ex-communist members but Bulgaria and Slovakia.

"Last year was the peak for most countries," said Zoltan Arokszallasi, an analyst at Erste Bank Hungary. "It’s predominantly household consumption. But I don’t see that many govt handouts anymore -- this was a strong driver in Romania, but even there it slowed considerably this year, while elsewhere fiscal numbers don’t suggest strong fiscal easing."

Peak Time Is Over East EU's growth set to slow Source: Bloomberg

Romania, the fastest-growing nation in the EU last year, continued to lead the pack even as the expansion slowed to 5.5 percent from 6.7 percent in the fourth quarter. A boom in household consumption propelled by tax cuts and wage increases is gradually fading, and the fastest inflation in five years has already prompted three interest-rate hikes. While more may be in store, central bank Governor Mugur Isarescu said last week the bank won’t increase the benchmark “too much” to avoid choking growth.

Poland, the region’s biggest economy, is seen advancing 4.8 percent, a touch below the fourth-quarter pace, as consumer spending normalizes after it was given a boost by taxpayer-funded child-support handouts. Growth in Slovakia probably accelerated slightly to 3.6 percent in the first quarter. The government expects it to top 4 percent this year and next, driven by the start of production at a new Jaguar Land Rover factory.

The slowdown in industry, reflected also in a shrinking trade surpluses, probably dragged on growth in the Czech Republic. While consumer spending remained strong amid the EU’s lowest unemployment, the economy probably grew 4.8 percent, from 5.5 percent in the last quarter of 2017.

Hungarian growth probably slowed to 4.2 percent from 4.4 percent. The government is working on fiscal stimulus measures to reach an economic growth target of 4.3 percent for this year and to meet newly re-elected Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s demand for the expansion to stay above 4 percent annually through 2022.

