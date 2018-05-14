Dan Silber, Head of Credit Suisse Currency Sales, Dies at 48

Dan Silber, who led Credit Suisse Group AG’s foreign-exchange sales business, has died. He was 48.

He died Sunday, according to Riverside Memorial Chapel in Mount Vernon, New York, where his memorial will be held Monday. No cause was given.

Daniel Jay Silber was born June 24, 1969. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics from Yeshiva University in 1991 and a law degree from Harvard Law School in 1994, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Silber joined Goldman Sachs Group Inc. in August 1994. Bob Savage, who worked with him there, said Silber’s faith and community helped him navigate upheavals in the banking industry in recent years.

“When anyone that has worked as hard as Dan dies, we all lose, but today is even sadder given the expectation that he had much more to show us,” said Savage, who’s now chief executive officer of Track Research, a website for investment analysis in New York.

After his stint at Goldman Sachs, Silber moved to HSBC Holdings Plc in 2003, where he spent more than a decade, including as head of markets institutional sales for the Americas. He joined Credit Suisse in December as a managing director and head of Americas foreign-exchange sales.

“On behalf of all employees, we extend our deepest sympathies to Dan’s family at this difficult time,” Nicole Sharp, a spokeswoman for the Zurich-based bank, said in an emailed statement.

