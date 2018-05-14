China's Economy Chief Flying to U.S. After Trump's U-Turn on ZTE

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He plans to fly out Tuesday for talks with the U.S., two people familiar with the situation said, signaling progress on trade tensions after President Donald Trump offered a lifeline to beleaguered telecom equipment maker ZTE Corp.

Liu, who is President Xi Jinping’s top aide for economic matters, will be accompanied by Commerce Minister Zhong Shan, along with deputy ministers from the commerce, finance and foreign affairs ministries, as well as the central bank, one of the people said. Both asked not to be identified because the schedule isn’t public.

Trump said in a Sunday morning tweet that he and Xi are working together to give ZTE “a way to get back into business, fast.” His administration had cut off the massive Chinese company from its U.S. suppliers for violating the terms of a 2017 sanctions settlement related to trading with Iran and North Korea, then lying about it.

Trump in Reversal Says U.S. to Help China’s ZTE Stay Afloat

The move amounted to a drastic shift in tone for Trump, who has sought to use any leverage possible in negotiations aimed at lowering the U.S. trade deficit with China. In a major reversal for a president who has accused China many times of stealing U.S. jobs, Trump said the “Commerce Department has been instructed to get it done!” because “too many jobs in China lost.”

It wasn’t immediately clear if Trump received anything in return. Still, people familiar with the matter said Monday that Chinese regulators have restarted their review of Qualcomm Inc.’s application to acquire NXP Semiconductors NV after having shelved the work earlier in reaction to growing trade tensions with the U.S.

China Is Said to Restart Review of Qualcomm’s Proposed NXP Deal

The approval, if it comes, would mark another step back from a trade war between the world’s two largest economies. Qualcomm declined to comment. China’s commerce ministry didn’t respond to a faxed request for comment. The State Council Information Office didn’t respond to faxed questions.

— With assistance by Haze Fan, Keith Zhai, Ben Brody, and Dandan Li