BOE's Diversity Problem, Global Growth, China Data: Eco Day
Welcome to Monday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:
- The Bank of England may get help tackling its diversity problem this summer
- China economic data due this week are forecast to show the expansion holding up or even accelerating, though Bloomberg Economics says serious problems remain
- The world economy should continue to grow above its trend pace through 2019, buoyed by corporate investment and improving productivity, according to Morgan Stanley
- The three poorest European Union countries now have euro adoption in their cross hairs
- Malaysia’s new finance minister is seen as a safe pair of hands as he takes on the immense task of bringing down debt while scrapping a consumption tax
- Haruhiko Kuroda’s massive monetary stimulus has saved Japan’s government about $45 billion in borrowing costs, helping the world’s most indebted developed nation pay for its debt pile
- The technology boom powering Asia’s economies is about to get a reboot
