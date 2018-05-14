Asia Futures Mixed as U.S. Treasury Yield Tops 3%: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia look set for a mixed start to trading after U.S. equities ended the day little changed, while the 10-year Treasury yield topped 3 percent as investors assessed the outlook for trade relations and tensions in the Middle East. Crude oil rose.

Japanese equity futures ticked higher, while they were little changed in Australia and Hong Kong, and weaker in South Korea. The S&P 500 Index eked out a small gain on volume 17 percent below the 30-day average. Technology indexes remained higher, boosted by President Donald Trump’s easing of tensions in a trade spat with China. Rate-sensitive shares slumped as Treasury yields popped above 3 percent. The dollar advanced versus a basket of major peers.

While Trump’s move to get China’s beleaguered ZTE Corp. back on its feet provided a sign that he may be open to easing trade tensions, the messages from the administration appear to be mixed ahead of a meeting in Washington with Chinese officials this week. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. is exploring alternatives to punish ZTE for breaking sanctions law separately from trade negotiation, a comment that later appeared to be contradicted by Trump.

Andrew Sheets, chief cross-asset strategist at Morgan Stanley, discusses a midyear outlook titled “the End of Easy.” Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, oil was back above $71 a barrel on reduced supply. The Argentine peso tumbled to a record low against the dollar as the central bank appeared willing to let it slide.

Terminal users can read more in our markets live blog.

These are some key events to watch this week:

The Reserve Bank of Australia releases minutes for its May policy meeting.

China plans to send Vice Premier Liu He to Washington for more trade talks.

European Union Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier briefs European affairs ministers on the status of talks with the U.K.

China releases data including industrial production and retail sales figures Tuesday.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May meets with her Brexit cabinet Tuesday to discuss plans for a post-withdrawal customs union.

U.S. retail sales, industrial production are due this week.

Vodafone Group, Home Depot, Credit Agricole, Tencent, Cisco Systems, Burberry Group, Walmart, Vivendi, AstraZeneca, Deere, Fujifilm, Noble Group, and Campbell Soup are among the companies releasing earnings this week.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average rose 0.1 percent in Singapore.

S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were flat.

Hang Seng Index futures fell 0.1 percent.

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:01 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.1 percent.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index advanced 0.2 percent, on its sixth straight advance.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2 percent after erasing a decline.

The euro was little changed at $1.1926.

The yen was steady at 109.69 per dollar.

Bonds

The yield on two-year Treasuries increased one basis point to 2.54 percent, hitting the highest in almost 10 years with its seventh straight advance.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained three basis points to 3.0024 percent.

Commodities