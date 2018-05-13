U.S. Demands Hard Stop on North Korea Nukes Before Benefits Can Flow

The U.S. is ready to open investment to North Korea once it has verifiable proof of the Asian nation’s denuclearization, President Donald Trump’s top national security aide said.

“We’re prepared to open the trade and investment with North Korea as soon as we can,” National Security Adviser John Bolton said on ABC’s “This Week,” one of two appearances on Sunday political shows. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also talked of the potential for U.S. investment in the North Asian nation.

Before the benefits flow, though,“we want to see the denuclearization process so completely underway that it’s irreversible,” Bolton said.

The remarks come ahead of a historic summit between Trump and Kim in Singapore on June 12 to pave the way for the North Korean dictator to give up his nuclear arsenal. It will be the first time a sitting U.S. president meets the leader of North Korea.

Kim is expected to seek swift relief from severe economic sanctions in exchange for steps to shut down its nuclear program. The U.S. has insisted that Pyongyang completely abandon its nuclear program before easing its “maximum pressure campaign” of sanctions and diplomatic isolation.

“He sees the chance of a breakthrough, but I don’t think he has stars in his eyes over this,” Bolton said of Trump.

Narrowing the Gap

Pompeo said on “Fox News Sunday” that North Korea would be allowed access to private sector U.S. capital for infrastructure projects if “complete, verifiable, irreversible denuclearization” occurs.

That echoed comments made Friday by the top U.S. diplomat, that the North Asian nation’s people will have a brighter, more prosperous future if a pact is reached.

“If North Korea takes bold action to quickly denuclearize, the United States is prepared to work with North Korea to achieve prosperity on the par with our South Korean friends,” he said.

That will be a heavy lift, however: The Central Intelligence Agency estimates 2017 per-capita gross domestic product for South Korea at $39,400 against North Korea’s $1,700 in 2015, the most recent figure available. North Korea’s per-capita GDP ranked it 214 out of 228 countries.

Energy Grid

“Private sector Americans, not the U.S. taxpayer” would go into North Korea to “help build out the energy grid,” Pompeo said Sunday. “To work with them to develop infrastructure. All the things that the North Korean people need.”

The Singapore summit comes amid a broader warming of North Korea’s relations with the U.S. and South Korea that’s gained momentum in amid steps by Kim to ease tensions. Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in agreed in late April to finally put an end to the seven-decade war between the two nations and seek a complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.

Pompeo has met twice with Kim in recent weeks. “He’s able to deal with complexity when the conversation requires it,” he said of Kim.

North Korea on Saturday said it would dismantle its nuclear test site and invite foreign journalists to observe, a largely symbolic move ahead of the meeting with Trump. North Korea also freed three U.S. citizens who’d been imprisoned there.

