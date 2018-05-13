U.K.'s MI5 to Say European Alliances Never More Crucial Than Now

MI5 chief Andrew Parker will warn of the continued threat of attacks on Britain from the so-called Islamic State and Russia in a rare speech outside the country on Monday.

Speaking for the first time since the attempted murder of former Russian spy Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury in March, Parker will describe how the incident was a “deliberate and targeted malign activity” that risks Russia becoming a “more isolated pariah” in the international community, according to excerpts from the speech, to be delivered in Berlin.

Parker will accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government of being “in flagrant breach of international rules” and say it’s guilty of pursuing “aggressive and pernicious actions by its military and intelligence services.”

He’ll also condemn what he calls the unprecedented level of Russia’s disinformation following the attack, with the need “to shine a light through the fog of lies, half-truths and obfuscation that pours out of their propaganda machine.”

The head of the U.K.’s domestic intelligence agency will also emphasize the inter-dependence of Europe’s security community in the face of multiple threats, and praise the multinational Counter-Terrorism Group, which is comprised up of 30 European agencies all sharing information in real time.

Islamic State Threat

Parker will argue that despite its heavy losses and retreat in Syria and Iraq, the Islamic State still presents a threat to Western democracies and “still aspires to direct devastating and more complex attacks.”

Research released in October 2017 by global security analysts at The Soufan Center estimated that at least 425 British Islamic State members have so far returned to the U.K. -- the largest such cohort in Europe.

The timing of Parker’s speech, showing the U.K. as a leading security actor, is helpful for Prime Minister Theresa May as she enters one of her most difficult weeks yet in balancing negotiations over Britain’s future relationship with Europe against a fractious cabinet.

Ahead of a meeting Tuesday, her senior colleagues are split over the best way to tackle the nation’s future customs partnership with Europe, and the implications for security on the border between Northern Ireland and its independent, southern neighbor.