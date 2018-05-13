La Tache '78, Mouton '59 Among Wines in Sotheby's New York Sale

Wines from Burgundy vineyard La Tache dating to 1978 and 1990, as well as bottles from the Chateau Mouton Rothschild and Lafite Rothschild 1959 vintage in Bordeaux, are among top lots at a Sotheby’s sale of wines from the cellar of entertainment mogul Jerry Perenchio.

Twelve bottles of La Tache 1978 Domaine de la Romanee-Conti Burgundy are estimated to fetch as much as $48,000 at the New York auction, while three bottles of 1990 wines from the same producer may sell for up to $18,000, according to Sotheby’s online catalog. Three bottles of Henri Jayer 1985 Richebourg may go for as much as $70,000.

Bottles of La Tache Source: Sotherby’s

Among top Burgundies from the 1985 vintage, 12 bottles of Richebourg Meo-Camuzet may fetch $65,000 while four bottles of Chambertin Clos de Beze Rousseau could sell for up to $14,000, according to Sotheby’s. From Bordeaux, 12 bottles of Lafite ’59 may fetch as much as $38,000 and the same quantity of Mouton ’59 up to $30,000.

Perenchio, a sports promoter who died a year ago in California at age 86, “was building his collection in the late 80s and early 90s,” said Jamie Ritchie, worldwide head of Sotheby’s wine, in a phone interview from New York. “He had an eye for a good thing.” Perenchio built Univision Communications Inc. into the largest Spanish-language U.S. broadcaster.

The first part of the sale, held in Hong Kong on March 30, raised a total HK$52.8 million ($6.7 million), according to Sotheby’s. The second part will be held in New York May 19, with proceeds to go to the Perenchio Foundation.