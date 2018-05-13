Dana Reaches Deal With Holders to Restructure $700 Million Debt

Dana Gas PJSC has reached an agreement with key holders of $700 million of its Islamic bonds to restructure the securities, seeking to end a legal battle that unnerved the Islamic finance industry.

A committee representing sukukholders, including BlackR ock Inc. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., have agreed to terms that include two options for creditors, the company said in a statement. Dana Gas and creditors also entered into an agreement to dismiss all pending litigation.

The first option allows holders to exit their principal and to tender their claims at 90.5¢ per $1 of the face value of their holdings, including an early participation fee of 2.5¢

The second offers holders 20 percent of the face value of the existing sukuk. The rest will be rolled over into a new Wakala sukuk with a profit rate of 4 percent. Creditors will be paid accrued profit from May 2017 to October 2017 at the existing rate of 7 percent and 9 percent, and accrued profit of 4 percent from November to the securities’ close. They will also get a 2.5 percent early participation fee

The company plans to schedule a general assembly in June to get shareholder approval for the deal, and expects to complete the transaction by the first half of July

“The proposed new sukuk instrument to be issued to sukukholders has been legally verified to be lawful without question,” Dana Gas Chief Executive Officer Patrick Allman-Ward said in the statement.

The agreement ends a debt saga that started a year ago, when the company first announced it would restructure the notes due to delays in payments from Egypt and Iraq’s Kurdish region. A month later, Dana Gas said it no longer considered its two $350 million mudaraba sukuk to be compliant with Islamic law and proposed replacing them with new securities that yield less than half the average current profit rate of 8 percent.

Read More: Dana Gas Loses Preliminary Ruling Over Sukuk in London Court

It then retracted that offer, opting to go to court instead, and didn’t settle the sukuk when they matured in October. The company had a string of rulings against it in the U.K., while the British and U.A.E. courts have announced conflicting judgments on its planned dividend payments.

Investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc. is advising Dana Gas and Moelis & Co. is the consultant to the committee of sukukholders.

Sukukholders representing more than 52 percent of the aggregate amount of the existing exchangeable certificates and more than 30 percent of the existing ordinary certificates have agreed to the terms. Dana Gas will seek approval from the remaining debt holders, with a view to start the tender offer and consent solicitation process this month.