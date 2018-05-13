Abu Dhabi’s Adnoc Is in Talks With Baker Hughes About Drilling Partnership

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. is in talks with Baker Hughes to set up a partnership that could lead to the U.S. firm taking a minority stake in the state-owned energy giant’s drilling unit, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Adnoc is working with boutique advisory firm Moelis & Co. and is also in discussions with other companies about potential alliances, the people said, asking not to be identified as the information is private. No final decisions have been made and the discussions may not result in an agreement, they said.

Representatives for Moelis and Baker Hughes declined to comment. A spokesman for Adnoc said the company doesn’t comment on media speculation, but that the company has expanded its strategic partnership model and is exploring multiple opportunities that span its entire value chain. The firm will update the market in due course, the spokesman said.

A deal would allow Baker Hughes, which combined operations with the oil and gas unit of General Electric Co. in July, to expand in the Middle East. Adnoc, meanwhile, is revamping its operations as Abu Dhabi, holder of about 6 percent of the world’s crude, tries to forge an economy for a post-oil era. The transformation has so far included the public listing of its distribution unit and management changes.

Adnoc’s drilling unit, established in 1972, is the largest in the Middle East and operates a fleet of more than 90 rigs, according to its website. It also provides drilling and different services to Adnoc’s other divisions.

Separately, Adnoc last month hired Philippe Khoury, formerly an energy banker at HSBC Holdings Plc, to head up its new unit for trading crude oil and refined products. It also appointed Mark Cutis, a former sovereign wealth fund executive in the emirate, as chief financial officer, people with knowledge of the matter said last week.

— With assistance by David Wethe