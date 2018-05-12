Norway Proposes Curbs on Airbnb to Ease Stress for Neighbors

Norway wants to limit owners to renting out their apartments through services like Airbnb Inc. for just 90 days to ease the stress on other residents.

The government also wants to “prevent professional actors from operating ‘apartment hotels’ in residential areas,” Monica Maeland, Minister for municipal affairs, said in a statement published Saturday.

The proposal, which is subject to a public consultation until August, is designed to prevent rental businesses that the government said can be “a major burden for the neighbors in terms of noise, more wear-and-tear on public areas, use of parking spaces, etc.”