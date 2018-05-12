Malaysia’s Mahathir Names Lim Guan Eng as Finance Minister

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad named Lim Guan Eng as finance minister to help carry out an economic plan that includes scrapping consumption taxes.

Mahathir, 92, also named Muhyiddin Yassin to become home affairs minister and Mohammad Sabu as defense minister. He plans to have a small cabinet of up to 25 members, while saying he may need to add ministers from the Borneo states of Sabah and Sarawak later.

Lim Guan Eng Photogrpaher: Muhammad Shahrizal/NurPhoto via Getty Imnages

“We want to review all contracts that are not in favor or do not benefit Malaysia,” Lim said in a briefing in Kuala Lumpur. “We are all Malaysians here. Our focus is to help Malaysians.”

Mahathir’s coalition won a shock victory in Wednesday’s election, partly by winning over voters unhappy with rising living standards, which they blamed on a 6 percent goods and services tax. The prime minister has pledged to scrap the tax within 100 days, while also reintroducing fuel subsidies and raising minimum wages.

Those plans will undermine efforts to curb the budget deficit. The former administration under Najib Razak had narrowed the deficit over time to 3 percent of gross domestic product, while pledging to keep debt under 55 percent of GDP.

Lim was chief minister of the northern Penang state before the latest election. Penang, the country’s second-smallest state, is one of the country’s largest contributors to GDP and home to foreign electronics companies including Intel Corp.

Mahathir has sought to reassure investors he’ll run a business-friendly administration, focusing on growing the economy and reducing debt. Financial markets had been betting on Najib remaining in power, and the currency and stocks are set for more volatility when markets reopen on Monday.

Moody’s Investors Service said some of the spending pledges would be “credit negative” for Malaysia, such as the GST move. Fitch Ratings also flagged risks to the budget if the tax is abolished.

— With assistance by Karl Lester M Yap