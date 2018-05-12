Italy Populists Agree on Policy But Are Silent on Premier Choice

Italy’s populist parties agreed to a draft government plan, while leaders Luigi Di Maio and Matteo Salvini held face-to-face talks but didn’t reveal who they’re considering for the prime minister’s job.

“We have not talked about names yet -- today we will talk about the government contract,” Ansa newswire quoted Five Star Movement head Di Maio as saying, before starting the talks with his League party opposite number in Milan. A court decision to lift a ban on Silvio Berlusconi running for public office “does not change anything,” Di Maio said.

Officials from the anti-establishment Five Star Movement and anti-immigration League completed a joint policy draft called “Contract for the Government of Change” ahead of the leaders’ meeting. No details of the program were disclosed.

Luigi Di Maio, following a meeting with Matteo Salvini, on May 11. Photographer: Giuseppe Lami/ANSA/AP Photos

In earlier talks held on Friday, the two leaders found “many points of agreement” on a citizen’s income for the poor, a flat tax, pension reform, “the issue of countering the business of immigration” and regulating conflicts of interest, Di Maio told reporters.

Five Star, founded as a web-based organization in 2009, will ask its supporters for their opinion on the government program they’re hashing out, he added.

Ex-premier Berlusconi, Salvini’s junior partner in a center-right alliance after running in coalition with the League in the recent elections, won an appeal against a Milan court’s ban on his seeking public office.

If there’s another election, the 81-year-old, who was convicted of tax fraud in 2013, will be free to run for the lower house of Parliament or the Senate, Corriere della Sera newspaper reported on Saturday, citing a Friday judicial ruling. Berlusconi said on May 9 that he would not veto a Five Star-League government.

Sunday Briefing

Di Maio and Salvini have promised President Sergio Mattarella, whose job it is to appoint a prime minister, that they’ll tell him the results of their talks on Sunday. If they reach agreement on a premier, ministers and a program, Mattarella could ask their choice of leader to try to form a government on Monday or Tuesday.

A populist government could be sworn in a few days later, before facing a vote of confidence in both houses of parliament. Salvini’s center-right alliance led Five Star in the March 4 elections that resulted in a hung parliament.

The flat tax that the League says will help businesses and individuals, the citizen’s income advocated by Five Star, and a pledge by both for pension reform, have fueled investors’ concerns that their agenda would weigh on the euro zone’s third-biggest economy -- already burdened by a massive debt pile.

Salvini wrote in a Facebook post that he was working to cancel a pension law that raised the retirement age, to cut taxes and bureaucracy as well as to reduce the number of immigrants who reach Italy’s coast from North Africa “and increase expulsions.” He said he also wanted to “defend Italy” in the European Union.

Premier Favorites

Potential populist premiers tipped by the Italian media include Giampiero Massolo, chairman of shipbuilder Fincantieri SpA and formerly head of the secret service; senior League lawmaker Giancarlo Giorgetti; and Elisabetta Belloni, secretary-general at the Foreign Ministry.

Di Maio and Salvini could serve as deputy premiers, with Di Maio also as foreign minister and Salvini as interior minister.

If Di Maio and Salvini fail to form a government, Mattarella plans to name a non-partisan premier at the head of what he calls “a neutral government.” But both the populist parties have said they’d reject such an administration in a vote of confidence in parliament. That would trigger new elections as early as July.