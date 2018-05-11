U.S. Wind Farm Construction Poised to Boom as Tax Credit Wanes

Wind farm developers may add as many as 25 gigawatts of capacity in 2019 and 2020 as the scheduled reduction of a U.S. tax credit spurs an unprecedented building boom, according to analysts at Macquarie Group.

The flurry of construction will come as builders push to complete projects to take advantage of the production tax credit before it declines by 20 percent, Macquarie said in a research note Friday.

“We are expecting dozens of requests for proposals for wind farms being issued by utilities over the next six months, with commercial and industrial customers joining the race with time,” analysts led by Angie Storozynski wrote in the note.