U.S. Slack Debate, BOE's Closing Window, Fed Diversity: Eco Day

U.S. Slack Debate, BOE's Closing Window, Fed Diversity: Eco DayBy
World’s biggest economy may withstand threat of rising prices
U.K.’s Carney is short of time to reload policy before Brexit
Good morning Americas. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Friday started:
- There’s still a little slack in the U.S. economy, even as it shows some signs of overheating
- Mark Carney’s window to raise interest rates before Brexit is closing as Britain draws nearer to leaving the European Union at the end of March with little certainty as to the economic repercussions
- U.S. Senator Kamala Harris has upped the pressure on the Federal Reserve to make its leadership more diverse, introducing legislation to compel the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional banks to interview at least one woman and one minority candidate when they search for a new chief
- Indonesia’s central bank says it will act “preemptively” to ensure the stability of the nation’s currency and economic growth, giving its strongest signal yet that it’s set to hike interest rates for the first time since 2014
- Hong Kong’s high-wire economy continued to defy gravity, putting aside fears of a tightening Fed to post its best quarter of growth in almost seven years
- Finally, here’s your guide to what happened in the world economy this week, and what it means
