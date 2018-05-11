business

Two U.K. Citizens Kidnapped in Democratic Republic of Congo

By
  • Park ranger killed during incident in Virunga National Park
  • Country’s army in pursuit of the kidnappers, spokesman says

Two British citizens were kidnapped in the Democratic Republic of Congo while visiting the Virunga National Park, an army spokesman said.

A female park ranger traveling with the tourists was killed by the kidnappers, North Kivu army spokesman Guillaume Djike said by phone on Friday. The army is pursuing the kidnappers, he said.

