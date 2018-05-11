Trump Tells Car Executives He’s Still Open to Talks With California

President Donald Trump is open to accelerated talks with California over revisions to vehicle fuel economy and carbon dioxide emissions rules now looming, an auto industry trade association said in a statement.

The Alliance of Automobile Manufacturers, following a meeting at the White House between Trump and industry executives, said they appreciated Trump’s passion for the sector.

The administration is readying a proposal to ease fuel efficiency standards, and the industry is concerned that it be negotiated with California’s regulators to preserve nationwide efficiency targets.

“We also appreciate the president’s openness to a discussion with California on an expedited basis,” the alliance said in a statement. The alliance represents a dozen carmakers including General Motors Co., Toyota Motor Corp., and Daimler AG.

Two people familiar with the discussions, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to comment publicly, said the White House expressed an openness to extending the efficiency standards until 2030 -- a key demand of California. The state has its own tailpipe rules that are aligned with federal targets through 2025. A rollback at the federal level without California following suit would split the U.S. car market into two.

Let’s Make a Deal

At one point during the meeting, Trump told his agency heads to try and make a deal with California, according to two people.

Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne said the “process is just beginning” to revisit fuel economy and carbon emission rules, which he termed “the right thing to do.”

“I am optimistic that the president can find a means to preserve a national program that drives continuous improvement in vehicle efficiency and, at the same time, allows us to build vehicles customers want, at prices they can afford,” Marchionne said in statement.

“It’s a pleasant surprise that Trump took the sensible advice of industry leaders and stepped back from the idea of going to war with California,” said Dan Luria, an independent auto analyst in Brighton, Michigan.