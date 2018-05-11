CEO Lets Trump Keep Thinking Fiat Chrysler Is Abandoning Mexico

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV isn’t abandoning Mexico for Michigan, even if that’s what Donald Trump keeps saying.

“By the way, thank you, you’re moving to Michigan! From Mexico,” the president said to Fiat Chrysler Chief Executive Officer Sergio Marchionne on Friday during a White House summit of auto industry leaders.

Marchionne responded in the affirmative. “That’s what we like,” Trump said. “Right now, he’s my favorite man in the room.”

In reality, the Italian-American automaker is re-purposing its truck factory in Saltillo, Mexico, to build commercial vehicles. Fiat Chrysler is shifting production of heavy-duty pickups from that facility to one of its three assembly plants in Michigan. The company also makes vehicles at three factories in Mexico.