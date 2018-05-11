Trump California Immigration Crackdown Ends With Surprise Payday

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security, known for its raids ending in mass deportations of undocumented immigrants, says it’s helping five “illegal aliens” recover $250,000 in back pay from a California building contractor.

Their Hayward-based employer didn’t fare so well. Job Torres Hernandez, 37, was charged with illegal trafficking of aliens and accused of failing to pay minimum wage starting in July 2015, according to a grand jury indictment unsealed Friday.

The workers were presented with checks and assurances that the agency will take steps to allow for their permanent work status in the U.S. as trafficking victims.

Homeland Security Investigations “uses a victim-centered approach when investigating alleged criminals who display a complete disregard for basic human rights,” said Ryan L. Spradlin, Special Agent in Charge for HSI in northern California and northern Nevada. “People present in the country illegally are often exploited by the criminal element -- but HSI aims to help anyone put in these conditions regardless of their status.”