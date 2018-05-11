South African Public Servants Reject Government's Wage Offer

South Africa’s Public Servants Association officially rejected the offer presented by government during wage negotiations at the Public Service Coordinating Bargaining Council, the union said.

Government’s offer, made on May 4, was rejected by the majority of PSA members, the union said in an emailed statement Friday. The offer was almost the same as the one made on Jan. 26, it said.

The PSCBC adjourned as Congress of South African Trade Unions affiliates requested more time to finalize the mandating process with members, the PSA said. The parties have agreed to resume council on May 15.

The PSA represents about 238,000 public service workers. Negotiations should have been concluded by end-February for implementation by April 1.