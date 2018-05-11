Silver Lake Agrees to Buy Property Portal ZPG for $3 Billion

Silver Lake agreed to buy property platform ZPG Plc for almost 2.2 billion pounds ($3 billion) as the U.S. private-equity investor seeks to grow further in U.K. real-estate.

ZPG shareholders will receive 490 pence in cash per share, and Silver Lake already secured support for the bid from newspaper group Daily Mail & General Trust Plc, the property portal’s largest shareholder, the companies said in a statement Friday. In total, more than 30 percent of ZPG shareholders have agreed to back the deal.

Private-equity investors are buying analytics firms seeking to monetize data flows. ZPG owns and operates a number of online property portals, including Zoopla, and a range of real-estate data firms. Founded in 2007, the group has steadily been buying up property and price-comparison platforms. In September, ZPG bought financial services website Money.co.uk for an initial 80 million pounds, a few months after acquiring property data provider Hometrack for 120 million pounds.

Shares in ZPG jumped 30 percent to 486.2 pence at 9:22 a.m. in London, the biggest advance since the company listed in 2014. Despite the rocky U.K. housing market, the stock had risen 13 percent this year before Friday’s bid. Daily Mail jumped 7.6 percent to 765 pence.

Largest U.K. Ecommerce/Services M&A Deals Target/acquirer, $ billion

U.S. investor Silver Lake, with around $40 billion of assets under management, has already been targeting U.K. property groups. In March, it announced a deal with Battery Ventures to buy EDR, a real estate software company, from DMGT for $205 million.

Industry analysts have recently flagged U.K. real estate agents as targets for M&A activity, with traditional high-street players like Foxtons Group Plc and Countrywide Plc facing a stagnant housing market and a loss of market share to online competitors.

ZPG is being advised by Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Boutique Robey Warshaw and Connaught Group advised Silver Lake.