Monte Paschi Shows Ray of Light With Unexpected Quarterly Profit

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA relied on cost cuts and lower bad-debt provisions to swing to a profit after reporting annual losses for the last two years.

The lender posted a profit of 188 million euros ($224 million) in the first quarter compared with a 169 million-euro loss a year earlier. That beat the average analyst estimate of a 40.5 million-euro loss.

Chief Executive Officer Marco Morelli is seeking to restore the lender to long-term profitability by cutting jobs and branches and improving asset quality. The CEO said he expects earnings to stabilize in 2018, after two years of losses due to restructuring.

Loan-loss provisions declined to 138 million euros in the quarter from 309 million euros a year earlier as Monte Paschi accelerates the reduction of deteriorated debt. Morelli announced Thursday the completion of the securitization of 24.1 billion euros of non-performing loans, wrapping up 19 months of negotiations to finalize the biggest disposal of Italian soured debt.

Monte Paschi, undermined by souring loans and derivatives deals that backfired, requested state aid last year after it failed to raise funds from private investors. The Italian government stepped in with about 68 percent stake, injecting 5.4 billion euros in aid as part of an 8.3 billion-euro recapitalization.