Mazda Motor Corp. named Akira Marumoto its next chief executive officer as the automaker seeks to revive earnings growth. Marumoto will replace Masamichi Kogai after the change is ratified at an annual shareholder meeting on June 26, Mazda said Friday. Investors hope the move will boost shares of the carmaker, which have lost about 20 percent of their value under Kogai and are down 4 percent overall during the tenures of Mazda's three most recent CEOs, trailing the 120 percent gain in Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 index.

— With assistance by Kevin Buckland, Nao Sano, and Jie Ma