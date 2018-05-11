Mazda CEO Is Stepping Down Amid Deepening Toyota Ties

Mazda Motor Corp. named Akira Marumoto its next chief executive officer as the carmaker seeks to revive earnings growth amid a deepening of ties with Toyota Motor Corp.

Marumoto, an executive vice president who heads operations in the U.S., will replace Masamichi Kogai after the change is ratified at an annual shareholder meeting on June 26, Mazda said Friday. Kogai, who becomes chairman, will have served a five-year term as CEO, the same duration as his two most recent predecessors.

Mazda has cozied up to Toyota at a time of a paradigm shift in the auto industry toward self-driving, connected, and electric cars. Kogai orchestrated a strengthening of relations that include joint development of electric vehicles, construction of a shared $1.6 billion U.S. factory, and a capital alliance.

Shares of Mazda have declined about a fifth during Kogai’s tenure as the company struggled with intensifying competition and the accelerating pace of technological change. At 143 billion yen ($1.3 billion), Mazda’s research budget for the current fiscal year is about an eighth of Toyota’s 1.08 trillion yen outlay.