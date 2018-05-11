Malaysian Stocks' Popularity Abroad Turns From Blessing to Curse

Foreigners who helped Malaysia become one of Asia’s most popular stock markets may start pulling their money out now that Mahathir Mohamad is officially the nation’s prime minister.

Malaysian stocks attracted $635 million from abroad this year, while the rest of emerging Asia ex-China saw $14.2 billion pulled out, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. India was the only other market with net buying. Overseas money could flow out as quickly as it flowed in, analysts said.

Foreigners are now “a potential source of downside risk for Malaysia,” Credit Suisse strategist Sakthi Siva and Kin Nang Chik wrote in a note on Friday, adding that the country’s stocks are “expensive” after receiving the highest foreign inflows in 2018 as a percentage of market capitalization in Asia Pacific.

External Risk Malaysia is the only market after India to have foreigners as buyers of stocks year-to-date in Emerging Asia ex-China Bloomberg

Tushar Mohata, an analyst at Nomura Malaysia, forecasts that volatility will increase amid heightened political risk and the possibility that foreign inflows will reverse course. He made his model portfolio more defensive and put his target of 1,920 for the KLCI Index under review after the historic election win.