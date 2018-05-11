Malaysia King to Pardon Anwar Immediately, Mahathir Says

Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said Friday that Malaysia’s king is willing to pardon jailed politician Anwar Ibrahim immediately.

Anwar, 70, is the de facto leader of the Pakatan Harapan alliance that won Malaysia’s election earlier this week, ending the Barisan Nasional’s six-decade rule. He was expected to take over as prime minister from Mahathir once he is released from jail.

Anwar should be released immediately after the pardon, Mahathir said, and be free to fully participate in politics. Mahathir on Thursday declined to give a timeframe for handing over power to his former deputy.

“Before he can join the cabinet he will have to be a member of parliament first,” Mahathir told reporters on Friday. “So this process may take a long time. Whether he will immediately join the cabinet or not will be decided when the time comes.”

Mahathir’s coalition harnessed public anger over a goods-and-services tax and a money laundering scandal involving hundreds of millions of dollars siphoned from state investment firm 1MDB. On Thursday, Mahathir said he thought he could recover most funds from 1MDB and that former Prime Minister Najib Razak would “face the consequences” if he did anything wrong.

Mahathir on Friday said he would name key cabinet ministers tomorrow while repeating a pledge to scrap the GST. He also said he would review Attorney General Mohamed Apandi Ali, saying he “undermined his own credibility.” Mohamed Apandi didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Anwar had served as Mahathir’s deputy in the late 1990s during the Asian financial crisis. After Mahathir fired Anwar in 1998, Anwar spent the next six years in prison on convictions for abuse of power and sodomy. He again entered prison in 2015 after another sodomy conviction.