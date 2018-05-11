Health Investors Not Fazed by Early Read on Trump's Drug Speech

So far the market has shrugged off the early details of President Donald Trump’s speech on his plans to address drug pricing, slated for 2 p.m. at the White House.

Health-care stocks were among the top performers Friday with the S&P 500 Health Care Index rising 0.8 percent at 10:25 a.m. in New York. The BI North America Health Care Supply Chain Index rebounded for a third day and the Nasdaq Biotech Index climbed as much as 1.5 percent to its highest level this month.

Investors fled drugmaker stocks and pharmacy-benefit managers ahead of the long-awaited pricing proposal that many feared could bring a reckoning to the space and slash profits. While details so far are limited, many of the proposals outlined by senior administration officials come as no surprise, and don’t go as far as Trump’s threat before he took office in January 2017 to have the government negotiate some prices directly.

“The President’s bark will be worse than his bite as he blames all parties within the drug supply distribution chain, including drug manufacturers, insurers, PBMs, distributors, and hospitals, for high drug costs,” Height policy analyst Andrea Harris wrote in a note to clients.

To be sure, any major proposals would likely need Congressional approval and are expected to take at least a year to implement. Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said in a Bloomberg Television interview earlier that the administration is looking at a fundamental shift in drug prices, but that change won’t happen overnight. And despite the relatively muted reaction from Wall Street so far, it is tough to gauge what Trump will say when he steps up to the podium this afternoon.

“What Trump does tend to do, particularly when he speaks off the cuff, is return to the same themes again and again,” Cowen policy analyst Rick Weissenstein wrote on May 10. “No one has any idea what the President will say,” he noted, adding that he “famously avoids giving pre-written speeches.”