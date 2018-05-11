Harvard Paid Former Head of Real Estate $23.8 Million in 2016

Dan Cummings, Harvard University’s former head of real estate, received $23.8 million in 2016, making him the highest paid employee at the endowment in a period when the fund trailed peers, according to the Ivy League school’s annual tax filing.

Cummings left Harvard Management Co. earlier this year, moving with the team he led to Boston-based private equity manager Bain Capital. His pay, which includes $12.3 million of compensation that vested in 2016, was larger than the $11.3 million median compensation in 2016 for a CEO in an S&P 500 company, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Endowment chiefs are often among the highest paid at the richest universities, sometimes compensated more than the president. Congress noticed and last year passed an excise tax on compensation of nonprofit leaders who earn more than $1 million annually.

Harvard is known for paying top dollar to senior staff at the world’s wealthiest university fund. The top seven executives and money managers earned a combined $50.9 million in 2016, a decline of about 5 percent from 2015, according to the filing.

N.P. ‘Narv’ Narvekar received compensation of just less than $1 million for the month running the $37 billion fund. Narvekar took the helm of Harvard Management in Boston in December 2016, joining from Columbia University.

Narvekar’s predecessor, Stephen Blyth, received $6.7 million in 2016, which included a $6 million bonus. He left in July 2016 after only 18 months on the job. Blyth was compensated $14.9 million in 2015.

Drew Faust, Harvard’s president who is stepping down this summer, was paid $1.5 million.

