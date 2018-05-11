Frozen Food Is Heating Up

After slumping for years, the freezer case has become a bright spot in U.S. supermarket aisles -- and millennials may be to thank. Brands like Banquet frozen dinners, Eggo waffles and Stouffer’s entrees are rising in popularity despite appearing out of step with food trends such as quinoa, kale and farm-to-table. “There’s been a lot made of the death of frozen,” said Dewey Warner, an analyst at market researcher Euromonitor. “The average millennial doesn’t have time to make a full meal with fresh meat and produce. More and more they’re seeing these products as viable options.”