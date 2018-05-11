For Sale: Deposed Gambian Dictator's Luxury Assets

Gambia’s government is looking for help in selling three airplanes and a fleet of luxury cars, including a Rolls Royce, that were owned by exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh.

The planes, currently at the West African nation’s airport, are too expensive to maintain, Finance Minister Amadou Sanneh said after meeting with representatives of the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund in the capital, Banjul. The government is struggling with a debt stock of about 130 percent of gross domestic product accumulated under Jammeh, who was forced to resign last year after 23 years in power under threat of a West African military intervention.

The cars are at the State House and already up for sale, Sanneh said. They include a Rolls Royce, a Hummer and several limousines. “We are preparing our website to publish this but we are contacting people who are able to disseminate the marketing information to help us sell them,” he said. Jammeh is now in Equatorial Guinea.