Elvis’s Diamond-Studded Watch Is Up for Grabs This Weekend

Originally published by Stephen Pulvirent on Hodinkee.

Sometimes a watch is just a watch. And that can be a good thing or a bad thing, depending on the make, model, design, and technical merits. But then there are watches that are much more than little mechanical keepers of time – this is one such watch. This special little Omega, with its well-worn dial, belonged to one of the most famous men of the 20th century and someone who left an indelible mark on popular culture. This is Elvis Presley's wristwatch and now it's hitting the auction block at Phillips in Geneva.

The diamonds are the perfect size for this watch. Source: Hodinkee

Let's do a quick overview of this watch's history before getting into the watch itself. Elvis was presented with this special Omega at in February 1961 at a ceremony celebrating him hitting the 75 million records sold mark – something never done before. Instead of something like a stock-standard Datejust or Seamaster, the folks at RCA records decided to get the King something a little more special, opting for this Omega with a Tiffany-signed dial and 44 brilliant cut diamonds in the bezel. In the subsequent years, Elvis would be photographed a number of times wearing the watch, both on and off stage. If you want to know more, check out our original story about this watch from when Phillips first announced it was coming up for sale.

So, what's it like holding a watch that was gifted to Elvis more than half a century ago? It's awesome. Duh. Did you really think I was going to have a different reaction? One of the things that makes vintage watches so interesting to me is this way in which they act as tiny time machines, if you'll excuse the pun. You put one on your wrist and look down to check the time, and you're instantly transported back to the moments in the past when another person did the exact same thing. They wound the same crown, did the same double-take because they glanced too quickly, and nervously chewed their lip as the same hands seemed to move either too slowly or too quickly. Imagining Elvis giving this watch a little extra wind before walking out on stage, or admiring the shimmering diamonds as the stage lights hit them just so is more than a little charming.

Everything about this engraving screams "hand-made." Source: Hodinkee

Supporting the historical provenance of this watch is the deep engraving on the caseback. Perpendicular to the "18k Gold" stamped between the top lugs you'll find "To Elvis / 75 Million Records / RCA Victor / 12-25-60" in sharp relief. You'll notice this date is a few months before the watch was given to Elvis, as it notes the date he's believed to have officially passed the 75 million record mark, Christmas Day 1960. There's something really old-school about the execution of the engraving, with letters varying in size a bit and not being so perfect around the edges. Today, you'd get something done by machine, but this was clearly done by hand.

Despite the 32.5mm case, the watch wears great on the wrist. Source: Hodinkee

On the wrist, this was is just flat-out awesome. It definitely has more diamonds than I typically wear, but it doesn't read as feminine or dainty at all, even with the 32.5mm case. It doesn't look small on the wrist above, does it? There's something very glamorous and rock-star about it, probably due to the size of the diamonds. They feel sized to the width of the bezel and the size of the watch, rather than having been thought about independently and been made to work regardless. The Tiffany stamp balances nicely with the Omega logo and signature too (not always the case with double signatures). Finally, one of my favorite things about this watch is how it shows its age. There are some scratches in the running seconds sub-dial at six o'clock, the dial has a few other markings, and the case isn't crazy shiny. It feels like a worn watch that you might find at an estate sale, not something that's been treated like a relic.

Not all double signatures balance properly, but this one looks great. Source: Hodinkee

The real question here is where this thing will land when it's up on the auction block. The short answer is that any guess is just that, a guess. The estimate has it between CHF 50,000 and CHF 100,000, but if collectors outside the watch world get involved the price could rocket up. If not, it might sell on the lower end. Remember, in the summer of 2012, a Hollywood memorbilia collector paid nearly $800,000 for one of the Heuer Monacos that Steve McQueen wore in Le Mans. Something similar could easily happen here, especially when you consider how passionate Elvis fans can be.

Will someone make this a record-setting watch? Who knows. Source: Hodinkee

This watch is lot 160 in the Phillips Geneva Watch Auction: Seven, making it the last lot of the May 12 half of the sale. It carries an estimate of CHF 50,000 to 100,000, but depending on who gets involved in the bidding it could go for much more than that. To see the full catalog, visit Phillips online.

