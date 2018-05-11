Connected Cars Hit the Brakes

Almost 6 million cars with embedded telematics were sold worldwide in the first quarter, just 1.5 percent more than in the year-earlier period. Some manufacturers may be hesitant to increase their offerings until they can gauge the effect of hostile trade rulings on suppliers and data-privacy regulations on consumers, according to Bloomberg New Energy Finance. Even so, the cars, which can communicate with other traffic, road infrastructure and cellular networks, accounted for about a quarter of total passenger vehicles sold.