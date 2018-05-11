Cohen Tried to Hide Stormy Deal's Link to Trump, Avenatti Says

Donald Trump’s lawyer tried to keep a document linking the president to a $130,000 payment to Stephanie Clifford, the adult film actress known as Stormy Daniels, hidden from any new lawyers she might hire, according to an email disclosed by Michael Avenatti, the attorney she later retained.

Trump’s longtime personal attorney Michael Cohen wrote to Keith Davidson, who represented Clifford on the deal to keep quiet about a sexual encounter she says she had with Trump, saying he heard she was looking to change lawyers on the agreement. Cohen advised Davidson not to forward “Exhibit A (Side Letter Agreement)” that purportedly identifies Clifford and Trump as the parties in the deal, “without my express written consent,” according to an image of the Feb. 2 email posted by Avenatti on Twitter on Friday.

“Knowing what we know now, no wonder Mr. Cohen was doing everything he could to interfere with Ms. Daniels’s efforts to get new counsel,” Avenatti said in the tweet. “He was desperate to avoid the cover-up from surfacing and was afraid that competent counsel would expose him and Mr. Trump.”

Avenatti said in a message that the email “shows the extreme efforts Michael Cohen was willing to go to in order to cover-up his conduct.” He declined to say how he got the communication between Cohen and Davidson, who penned the 2016 non-disclosure agreement under the pseudonyms David Dennison and Peggy Peterson. Trump has denied having sex with Daniels or knowing about the payment, but has since said he was aware of the agreement Cohen negotiated.

Clifford’s agreement was reached in October 2016, shortly before the election. She hired Avenatti this year for her bid to void the deal.