BOE Breathing Room, Argentina Credit, Indonesia Rates: Eco Day
Here's news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Mark Carney’s window to raise interest rates before Brexit is closing as Britain draws nearer to leaving the European Union at the end of March with little certainty as to the economic repercussions
- Quick-fire. The International Monetary Fund’s Christine Lagarde said the multilateral lender is seeking a rapid resolution for talks with Argentina over the establishment of a credit line
- Diversity is key. U.S. Senator Kamala Harris has upped the pressure on the Federal Reserve to make its leadership more diverse, introducing legislation to compel the Federal Reserve’s 12 regional banks to interview at least one woman and one minority candidate when they search for a new chief
- One step ahead. Indonesia’s central bank says it will act “preemptively” to ensure the stability of the nation’s currency and economic growth, giving its strongest signal yet that it’s set to hike interest rates for the first time since 2014
- Surprisingly hawkish. The Czech Republic is back on investors’ radar as a prime candidate for another increase in interest rates this year
- Straight talking. New Zealand’s new central bank governor has pledged to modernize the bank’s communication strategy, saying it needs to rebuild trust with its audience and make itself more accessible
