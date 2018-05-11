AT&T Says in Memo Hiring Michael Cohen Was a ‘Big Mistake’

AT&T Inc. said hiring President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, as a consultant was a "big mistake" and that senior executive who hired him is retiring, according to a memo from Chief Executive Officer Randall Stephenson.

Cohen was paid $50,000 a month under a one-year contract after he approached AT&T following the 2016 election, according to the memo sent to the company’s employees. Cohen said he was going to do consulting for a "select few companies" that wanted his opinion on Trump and his administration, Stephenson said.

"The fact is, our past association with Cohen was a serious misjudgment. In this instance, our Washington D.C. team’s vetting process clearly failed, and I take responsibility for that," the CEO said.

AT&T’s relationship to Cohen came to light this week when attorney Michael Avenatti cited AT&T as one of the parties that made payments to Cohen’s firm. Avenatti is representing Stephanie Clifford, the porn actress known as Stormy Daniels, who was paid $130,000 by Cohen just before the 2016 presidential election not to discuss an alleged tryst with Trump.

AT&T has said Cohen was one of several consultants it hired to get advice on the administration’s approach on antitrust enforcement as well as a corporate tax overhaul and "regulatory reform" before the Federal Communications Commission. AT&T at the time was seeking Justice Department approval for its takeover of Time Warner Inc., which the government has sued to block. A ruling on the case is set for June 12.