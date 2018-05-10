White House Aide on McCain’s CIA Vote: ‘He's Dying Anyway’

Washington (AP) -- A White House official dismissed Sen. John McCain's opposition to President Donald Trump's CIA nominee, saying "it doesn't matter" because "he's dying anyway," two people in the room told The Associated Press.

Kelly Sadler was discussing McCain's opposition to Trump's pick for CIA director, Gina Haspel, at a staff meeting on Thursday when she made the comment, according to the two people. They were not authorized to discuss internal deliberations and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

The White House did not dispute the remark. In a statement, they said, "We respect Senator McCain's service to our nation and he and his family are in our prayers during this difficult time."

The Hill newspaper first reported the comment.

The 81-year-old Arizona Republican, who has spent three decades in the Senate, was diagnosed in July with glioblastoma, an aggressive brain cancer. He left Washington in December and underwent surgery last month for an infection.

Sadler is a special assistant to the president. She did not respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

The incident came the same day a retired Air Force general called McCain "songbird John" during an appearance on Fox Business Network for allegedly providing information to the North Vietnamese while he was a prisoner of war. A Fox spokeswoman said Friday that retired Lt. Gen. Thomas McInerney will no longer be allowed on the network.

McCain's wife, Cindy, responded with a tweet tagged to Sadler, "May I remind you my husband has a family, 7 children and 5 grandchildren."

And McCain's daughter, Meghan McCain, weighed in on "The View." Addressing the statements from both McInerney and Sadler, she said: "I don't understand the kind of environment you're working in where that would be acceptable and you can come to work the next day and still have a job."

"My father's legacy is going to be talked about for hundreds and hundreds of years," she added. "These people? Nothingburgers."

Sen. McCain, a Navy pilot who was beaten in captivity during the Vietnam War, has urged his fellow senators to reject Haspel. He said Wednesday that he believes she's a patriot who loves the country but "her refusal to acknowledge torture's immorality is disqualifying."

Haspel faced grilling Wednesday by the Senate Intelligence Committee about her role overseeing some CIA operations after the Sept. 11 attacks. She told senators that she doesn't believe torture works as an interrogation technique.

As for the president, he and McCain have had a troubled relationship.

As a GOP presidential candidate in 2015, Trump said McCain was "not a war hero" because he was captured in Vietnam, adding, "I like people who weren't captured."

Last July, McCain became the deciding vote against the GOP health care repeal with a dramatic thumbs-down. Trump later told the Conservative Political Action Conference that "except for one Senator, who came into a room at three o'clock in the morning and went like that" —Trump gave a thumbs-down — "we would have had health care (reform), too."

The crowd booed, and Trump added, "I won't use his name."

Associated Press writer David Bauder contributed to this report.

This version corrects next-to-last paragraph that the health care vote was last July, not December.