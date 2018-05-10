The Perfect Caribbean Island by Bike, Boat, or Scooter

Sure, some Caribbean resorts are made for staying put. But these islands are meant to be explored, be it by boat, motor scooter, or your own two feet.

Bike ...

Biking in the Grand Cayman Islands. Photographer: Velo_city/Flickr

Mountain cyclists may think it’s a yawn, but Grand Cayman’s flat topography and network of smoothly paved bike lanes are prime for road riders. Skip the busy downtown during rush hour and hit the 9.5-mile West Bay Loop coastal bike trail, which runs along the pristine beaches of Barkers National Park, past the Cayman Turtle Centre, and straight toward a handful of pretty waterfront bars.



Boat …

Palm Island in St. Vincent and the Grenadines. Photographer: Hauke Dressler/LOOK

The 32-island archipelago of St. Vincent and the Grenadines is one of the Caribbean’s less-traveled areas and one of the few served by ferries. Most of its nine inhabited islands are accessible this way, including exclusive Mustique and low-key Bequia. Even better, charter your own boat and set off for beaches where tourist footprints are more scarce. Steady winds, an abundance of anchorages, and the close proximity of the islands make the region a sailor’s dream.

Scoot …

The postcard-perfect Gouverneur Beach in St. Barts. Photographer: Jean-Marc LECERF/Gamma-Rapho

Wheels are essential if you want to hit the out-of-the-way eateries and hidden coves of St. Barts. Luckily, scooters are plentiful—and an easy way to avoid the parking headaches that plague the island during peak season. An added benefit: There’s nothing between you and the view as you descend to the stunning crescent of Gouverneur Beach. On these well-paved but winding roads, helmets aren’t optional.

Walk …

El Morro in Old San Juan, Puerto Rico. Photographer: Mark Lewis/Photographer's Choice

In Puerto Rico, colonial Old San Juan rewards an afternoon’s stroll. In just a few square miles, it’s filled with traditional restaurants, boutiques, and centuries-old churches, including the tiny Capilla del Santo Cristo. And the best way to see El Morro Fort is on foot via Paseo del Morro, a three-quarter-mile trail along the shore. Later, amble the art-filled streets of Santurce, the city’s largest and most populated district, and stop at Lote 23, a new open-air food court, for Puerto Rican sea bass bao.

Drive …

Driving between banana and sugarcane plantations in Capesterre Belle-Eau, Fond Cacao, in the French overseas region of Guadeloupe. Photographer: Helene Valenzuela/AFP/Getty Images

Four-wheel vehicles put the diverse attractions of Guadeloupe within reach. The French island is home to rum distilleries, lighthouses, the rain forest-blanketed La Grande Soufrière volcano, and the black-sand beach of Malendure, where you can swim with turtles. Habitation La Grivelière, a preserved plantation, is at the end of a narrow, twisting route. Like most of the roads on this butterfly-shaped island, it’s scenic and well-maintained.