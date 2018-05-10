UniCredit Pushes on Costs, Asset Quality to Affirm Leadership

UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier is ramping up cost cuts and improving asset quality to keep his promise of building a leading pan-European bank.

A 5.2 percent decline in operating costs in the first quarter helped the bank boost profit, Milan-based UniCredit said in a statement on Thursday. Net income rose to 1.11 billion euros ($1.3 billion) from 907 million euros a year earlier, beating the 796 million-euro profit expected by the average of 8 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

In his second term as CEO, Mustier is focusing on profitability and further reducing bad assets. Since taking over, the French banker has raised 13 billion euros of fresh funds from investors, slashed soured loans and costs and simplified governance, with a goal of achieving annual net income of 4.7 billion euros in 2019.

UniCredit plans to accelerate the reduction of its soured debt. By the end of 2018, total non-performing loan disposals of 2 billion euros are expected to be completed. The bank’s 2019 target for non-core gross non-performing exposures improved by 2.3 billion euros to 14.9 billion euros. Earlier this year, Italy’s top lender wrapped up 14 months of negotiations to close the sale of 17.7 billion euros in non-performing loans to investors.

UniCredit is among the biggest banks in central and eastern Europe, serving 25 million clients in 14 countries including Russia and Turkey. The central and eastern Europe division was the largest contributor to first-quarter profit, with net income up 33 percent to 415 million euros.

— With assistance by Chiara Remondini