Symantec Shares Drop on Lower Forecast, Internal Investigation

Symantec Corp. declined as much as 19 percent after the company projected revenue and profit in the current quarter that will fall short of analyst predictions and disclosed an internal investigation into an unspecified matter.

The world’s No. 1 maker of cybersecurity software said fiscal first-quarter profit will be 31 cents to 35 cents per share, compared with an estimate of 41 cents, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Revenue will be $1.14 billion to $1.17 billion, the Mountain View, California-based company said Thursday in a statement. Analysts projected $1.19 billion. Shares dropped to a low of $23.53 in extended trading after closing at $29.18 in New York.

Symantec also said the audit committee of its board is investigating “concerns raised by a former employee,” and the company’s financial results and guidance could change as a result. Symantec said it had alerted the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and that as a result of the investigation it would delay the filing of its annual report for the fiscal year ended March 30.

While Gartner Inc. predicts worldwide cybersecurity spending will rise 8 percent to $97 billion this year, Symantec is struggling with a decreasing number of people buying antivirus software for PCs, which historically has been a strong market. The company has sought to offset those declines with deals such as the $4.65 billion acquisition of Blue Coat Systems, which has lifted demand from corporations, and targeting affluent consumers concerned about identity theft with the $2.3 billion acquisition of LifeLock.

Adjusted earnings were 46 cents per share in the fiscal fourth quarter, topping the analyst average estimate of 39 cents. Revenue rose 9.6 percent to $1.22 billion, ahead of the estimate of $1.19 billion.