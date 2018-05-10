Randgold Tumbles as Mounting Gold Mining Setbacks Hit Production

Randgold Resources Ltd. fell the most in 18 months in London after a series of setbacks across its African mines hit both earnings and gold production.

A labor dispute at its Tongon mine in Ivory Coast means the operation is unlikely to hit its full-year target, the miner said Thursday. Randgold’s new gold mine in the Democratic Republic of Congo faces uncertainty as the company joins other producers trying to win concessions from the government over a new mining code that threatens profit.

The shares fell as much as 9 percent, the steepest intraday loss since November 2016. The stock traded at 5,642 pence by 12:23 a.m. in London.

The company, one of Africa’s biggest gold producers, reported an 11 percent drop in first-quarter output of the metal from a year earlier, while profit declined 18 percent to $57.5 million. Costs per ounce jumped 16 percent to $720. Still, Randgold said it could make up the lost production and hit its full-year target of 1.3 million to 1.35 million ounces.

Here’s what analysts are saying: