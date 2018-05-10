What Pound Traders Will Be Listening for From the BoE Decision

Investors looking to trade the pound after the Bank of England decision on Thursday may just need to answer one simple question: are all the policy makers singing from the same hymn sheet?

While money markets are betting officials will keep their stance on hold at this meeting, investors will look for any split among Monetary Policy Committee members to determine the chances of an interest-rate increase later this year. Depending on the voting pattern, the pound could rally or slump up to 2 percent from around $1.3550 now, according to ING Groep NV.

If all nine members of the Monetary Policy Committee call to maintain borrowing costs at 0.5 percent, a “dovish hold,” the pound could drop to $1.3350, Viraj Patel, a currency strategist at ING, said in a note to clients. Alternatively, if the BOE went against economists’ forecasts and market pricing to lift rates sterling could jump to $1.3850, he predicted.

A “subtle hawkish surprise” would be a 6-3 split, which will support speculation of an August hike, Patel said. Money markets currently fully price a rate increase by November. ING’s base-case scenario is for the pound to stay about $1.36 if there are only two dissenters who call for a tightening at the decision at noon in London.

A combination of a 7-2 split, policy makers downplaying soft first-quarter economic growth and BOE Governor Mark Carney signaling a hike this year remains likely should be enough to provide a “modest uplift to short-term U.K. rates,” Patel said, “or at the very least keep the curve supported at where it currently sits.”

“What matters for the pound is whether Governor Carney is a man with or without conviction over future rate hikes,” he said.

