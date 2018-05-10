Pound Falls as Money Markets Price Out a Rate Hike This Year

The pound reversed gains and gilts rallied after the Bank of England held rates and signaled that it was in no hurry to tighten policy further.

Investors in the U.K.’s money markets priced out the possibility of a rate increase this year after the central bank said that “only limited tightening” was needed in the coming years. Money markets were pricing in a 25-basis point rate increase in November before the decision.

It’s a “knee-jerk reaction to unchanged rates and 7-2: not a hawkish hold,” said Alan Clarke, a strategist at Scotiabank. “I hadn’t expected them to slash the forecasts to that extent.”

The pound traded 0.2 percent lower at $1.3523 soon after the decision, while the yield on 10-year gilts fell 3 basis points to 1.43 percent.

Money markets now see a rate increase in February 2019.

“The modestly dovish outcome today from the MPC would normally suggest some further downside in GBP,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of currency strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank.

“The lack of significant knee-jerk selling pressure in the immediate aftermath suggests the market went in a bit short, unsurprisingly, and (perhaps) looking for more of a dovish surprise. ”