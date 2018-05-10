PG&E Signs Deal to Provide Solar for Those Without Rooftop Panels

climate-changed
About half of U.S. homes unable to use rooftop solar
PG&E Corp. said it has signed its first so-called community solar project, which allows customers who can’t install panels on their roofs the option of buying solar energy from a nearby facility.
Residents will be able to purchase power directly from a 1.66 megawatt solar plant being developed by ForeFront Power in Fresno County, California, according to a PG&E statement Thursday. The new project is expect to be online by the middle of next year.
