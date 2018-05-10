Ontario Pension Plan to Buy Outsourcing Firm for $1.1 Billion

An investment arm of a Canadian public pension plan agreed to buy U.K. outsourcing firm Alexander Mann Solutions Ltd. for 820 million pounds ($1.1 billion).

Omers Private Equity, part of the pension plan for municipal employees in the province of Ontario, Canada, will buy the London-based business from New York-based New Mountain Capital LLC, according to a statement Thursday.

Alexander Mann provides recruitment-process outsourcing and advisory services for industries like health care, utilities, financial services, retail, engineering and defense. The company has more than 100 clients in more than 85 countries, according to the statement.

Omers manages more than $95 billion in assets, and has $10.8 billion invested in private equity. The transaction is expected to close in the second quarter.