Microsoft Lobbyist Leaving for Role at Google, Sources Say

Pablo Chavez, a former staffer to Senator John McCain and a veteran Washington lobbyist, is leaving Microsoft Corp. to rejoin Alphabet Inc.’s Google, according to three people with knowledge of the matter.

Chavez is expected to play a role in the development of Google’s cloud business, one of the people said.

The hire comes as Google is attempting to reshuffle its policy shop as big tech companies come under greater scrutiny in Washington for the size of their platforms and after being swept up in Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election. The search giant is seeking a replacement for Caroline Atkinson, who stepped aside in September. She was a former deputy national security adviser to President Barack Obama. Leslie Miller, a Google policy director based in California, is filling in on an interim basis.

Chavez and Google and Microsoft representatives didn’t respond to requests for comment. The people, who asked not to be named because they weren’t authorized to speak on the record, didn’t specify when Chavez will start in his new role.

Google has been among companies, including Microsoft, Amazon.com Inc, International Business Machines Corp. and Oracle Corp., that are vying to win a piece of the Pentagon’s multiyear cloud services contract.

Chavez spent seven years as Google’s senior director of public policy and government affairs before heading to LinkedIn Corp. to lead its public affairs initiatives. After Microsoft Corp. purchased LinkedIn in 2016, he became general manager for U.S. public policy for Microsoft and global public policy for LinkedIn, according to his profile on the professional networking site. He previously worked as chief counsel for McCain, the Republican Senator from Arizona.

Chavez will be joining a company with several GOP operatives on its payroll, including Susan Molinari, a former Republican Congresswoman, who has led Google’s U.S. government relations office since 2012. After the 2016 election, Google also added Max Pappas, a former staffer to Republican Senator from Texas Ted Cruz, as the company’s ambassador to right-leaning groups in Washington.

Google, Amazon.com Inc., and Facebook Inc. have been reorganizing their Washington offices as tech companies face increasing scrutiny from policymakers over the way the industry handles users’ privacy and are manipulated by bad actors.

Kevin Martin, a Republican former chairman of the Federal Communications Commission, replaced Erin Egan as Facebook’s head of U.S. public policy on an interim basis, allowing Egan to focus on privacy matters, the company said last month. Amazon cut ties in March with Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP, Washington’s biggest lobbying firm, and Squire Patton Boggs, and brought on new advisers.

— With assistance by Mark Bergen