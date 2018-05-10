Malaysia Election Shock, EMs Under Fire, Japan Surplus: Eco Day

markets
Malaysia Election Shock, EMs Under Fire, Japan Surplus: Eco DayBy
Ex-PM ends six-decade rule of incumbent party in Malaysia
EMs face tough policy decisions amid more global uncertainty
Good Thursday morning, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Ex-PM Mahathir Mohamad scored a stunning victory in Malaysia’s election, defeating his former mentee, Prime Minister Najib Razak, and jolting markets as investors assess the economic outlook
- Decisions, decisions. Here’s a look at tough monetary policy decisions looming for emerging markets over the next couple of weeks
- India in focus. The South Asian giant is struggling with conflicting market actions to mitigate a global squeeze on emerging-market assets
- On hold. New Zealand’s central bank left interest rates at a record low, as expected, as inflation remains subdued
- Big money. Japan’s current-account surplus grew in March to its largest since 2007 thanks to companies bringing income home before the end of the fiscal year
- Material change. Commodities strength has bolstered Australia’s budget outlook, which could deliver a fiscal surplus by 2020
- Pricing peace. Denuclearizing North Korea could cost $2 trillion over a decade, Eurizon SLJ Capital Ltd. analysts project
- Spook data. The Central Intelligence Agency is looking to team up with industry experts to run a series of open-source intelligence projects using its Amazon cloud
