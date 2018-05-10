Israel Hits Iranian Targets in Syria

Israel said it’s carrying out attacks inside Syria after Iranian forces based in that country fired a barrage of missiles at the Golan Heights, in what Israeli media called the biggest direct military clash between the two Middle East rivals.

Iran’s Quds Force, which is fighting in Syria alongside the government, targeted Israeli Defense Force positions in the Golan Heights with 20 rockets, Israel Defense Forces spokesman Jonathan Conricus said on Twitter. He said several of the rockets were intercepted and there were no casualties. The IDF views the attack “with severity,” Conricus said.

Israel is striking Iranian targets inside Syria, and any Syrian resistance will be confronted seriously, the IDF said in a later Arabic-language tweet. Syria’s state news agency SANA said that missiles targeted military bases, air defense units and radar installations. It said an ammunition storage and a radar base were hit, though many other missiles were successfully intercepted.

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a U.K.-based opposition group that monitors the country via a network of observers, said on its website that two powerful explosions were heard in central Damascus. Sky News Arabia said electricity in the Syrian capital was cut.

Oil in New York extended gains above $71 a barrel, as the conflict raised the risk of supply disruptions after the U.S. renewed sanctions on OPEC producer Iran.

The gains came on speculation that “the conflict between Iran and Israel could eventually threaten supply across the Middle East,” Takayuki Nogami, chief economist at state-backed Japan Oil, Gas & Metals National Corp., said by phone from Tokyo.

Retaliation Threat

Tensions have been escalating between Israel and Iran in recent months. Several airstrikes attributed to Israel have struck at Iranian positions inside Syria, where Israeli leaders accuse Iran of entrenching its forces and threatening the Jewish state’s borders. Iran had said it would retaliate for those attacks.

Haaretz said that the attack on the Golan Heights was the first time that Israel had directly accused Iran of firing toward Israeli territory. Israel has repeatedly clashed with Hezbollah, a Shiite militia based in Lebanon and sponsored by Iran.

Israel captured a section of the Golan, a strategic plateau, from Syria in the 1967 war. It’s widely considered internationally to be occupied territory.

It’s unusual for Israel to confirm military operations in Syria. The most recent airstrikes widely attributed to the Jewish state came on Tuesday, hours after U.S. President Donald Trump pulled out of the nuclear deal with Iran, an outcome that Israel had been urging.

Israel’s army had told municipalities in the Golan Heights to open bomb shelters after noticing “irregular activity” of Iranian forces in Syria that raised fears of an impending attack.

