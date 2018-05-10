Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg
Here's What Winter Wheat Crop Yields Look Like State by State

A crop tour in Kansas last week crystallized how tough conditions had been for this year’s winter wheat in the state. Now we can see how it compares with the rest of the country.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday published state-by-state yield estimates. That included a 37-bushel-per-acre projection for Kansas, matching the final estimate from the Wheat Quality Council crop tour. Yields are seen even lower in Texas and Oklahoma.

Long winter pushes down wheat production in top U.S. grower

