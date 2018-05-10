Ford Plans to Retain U.S. Car Customers While Shifting to SUVs

Ford Motor Co. doesn’t intend to lose car customers by getting rid of all its sedans in the U.S., according to its chief executive officer.

The second-largest U.S. automaker will lure car shoppers with crossovers and sport utility vehicles, CEO Jim Hackett said Thursday during Ford’s annual meeting. The company announced last month that it’s going to cease investment in sedans for the North American market. Eventually, its only surviving volume car will be the Mustang.

“We want to give them what they’re telling us they really want,” Hackett said of Ford’s sedan customers. “We’re simply reinventing the American car.”

