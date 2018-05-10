Five Star vs League: Italy's Populists Thrash Out a Policy Plan

Italy’s two main populist parties are trying to forge a governing alliance after former premier Silvio Berlusconi dropped his opposition. The euroskeptic League’s Matteo Salvini and Luigi Di Maio of Five Star meet Thursday with a possible joint policy program and government posts on the agenda.

Here’s a look at some of the issues where they agree, and some they still need to smooth out:

Taxes

The League’s major promise is a flat tax of 15 percent to help businesses. Five Star is opposed to measures favoring the wealthier parts of the country and wants a gradual reform of tax brackets

Both say they want to help the middle class and taxes should be more “fair”

Both oppose further increases in sales tax which would kick-in if the government is unable to lower its deficit in line with previously agreed EU commitments

And both want multinationals and internet giants to pay more -- a stance that will bring them into line with France’s Emmanuel Macron

Citizen’s Income

This is a key issue for Five Star. The League is opposed because of the cost. And they say it’s just handouts to people who should be helping themselves

If the League gives up on an all-out flat tax, Five Star may cede ground on a citizen’s income in favor of other programs that help poorer families

Immigration

Both parties want to limit immigration and expel those who arrived illegally, though the League has long taken a more virulent stand than Five Star.

Pension Reform

Both parties want to lower the retirement age to 65, and even further for people who’ve worked many years

Economists say that would strain Italy’s public finances and lead to conflict with the EU

Justice System

Both parties agree that the country’s slow-moving judicial system needs to be reformed with harsher penalties for white collar crime and the mafia. They also want faster sentencing

Russia

Both parties have taken a softer line than most EU partners toward Vladimir Putin

The League wants dialogue with Moscow and an end to sanctions; Five Star used to be closer to Moscow but has become more supportive toward NATO and Europe

The EU